Peru: Pedro Castillo Resumes Public Events After Health Scare

Castillo confirmed that he would hold this Saturday the electoral debate with his opponent Keiko Fujimori for the second-round runoff on June 6.

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo announced on Thursday night that he overcame a respiratory condition and that on Friday, he would resume his campaign activities for the second and final round of elections on June 6.

"Good evening, compatriots: I thank you for your good wishes at this time. The doctors' diagnosis was a throat infection. We will rejoin tomorrow. The debate will take place. First of all, Peru," Castillo wrote in a message posted on Twitter around midnight on Thursday.

In another tweet, the presidential hopeful for the Peru Libre party affirmed that "nothing will stop us in our march together with the people towards the horizon of justice and freedom that we have set for ourselves. Once again, thank you, brothers and sisters, from all over the country."

Castillo was taken earlier on Thursday to a clinic after suffering a respiratory ailment, meaning his political events for the day were suddenly suspended.

The politician was "urgently transferred to a clinic upon his arrival in Lima due to a respiratory decompensation," as communicated by the Peru Libre party through its Twitter account.

Castillo, in turn, thanked his supporters and announced his forced absence from the scheduled events. "Due to health issues, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to attend—my embrace and apologies to all those who came. We will know how to make up for this moment," he wrote.

Castillo confirmed Thursday night that he would hold the electoral debate next Saturday with his opponent Keiko Fujimori, of the right-wing Popular Force party, in the run-off election on June 6.

Also, on Thursday, the Peru Libre Party condemned on Twitter the harassment by the police of its followers and militants. It also denounced the death threats received by the leftist political leader. On Wednesday night, Castillo had participated in an act in Tumbes, where he affirmed that he was receiving death threats: "some bombs are being planted in Lima," he declared.

Despite the threats and a heavy propaganda campaign against him, the presidential candidate said he is not afraid of the dangers and explained that he would not change his telephone number or other data because "it would be cowardice."