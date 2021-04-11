Peru: Exit Poll Result Show Leftist Pedro Castillo in 1st Place

Castillo is followed by candidate Hernando de Soto and former dictator Alberto Fujimori's daughter Keiko Fujimori, who are tied with 11,9 percent of the votes.

According to the Ipsos Peru consultancy company, Castillo is winning with 16,1 percent of the electoral votes.

The Country Advance Party’s candidate Hernando de Soto, and former dictator Alberto Fujimori's daughter Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party (FPP), are tied with 11,9 percent of the votes.

The center-right Popular Action party (AP) candidate Yohny Lescano is in fourth place with 11 percent of the votes. He is followed by and Rafael Lopez, from Popular Renewal, with 10.5 percent.

#Peru | This is how the people celebrate in Cajamarca the eventual victory of Pedro Castillo in the first electoral round according to the results of the IPSOS pollster. It is not yet clear who would be in second place. The official results would be announced at midnight. pic.twitter.com/jkXXoZZGBo — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021

The poll also shows that Together for Peru (JPP) candidate Veronika Mendoza is in the fifth position, with 8.8 percent of the votes. Castillo, who is an elementary school teacher, had national recognition in 2017 when the presidential candidate led a strike of Peruvian education professionals. As a young man, the teacher took action against the crimes that occurred in Peruvian rural areas. He still represents the farmer community and wears a hat characteristic of rural area's residents. He confronted groups like Sendero Luminoso, a Peruvian guerrilla formed in the 1960s. During Castillo's campaign, there were accusations of alleged close ties between the candidate and the paramilitary group.