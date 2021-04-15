41 Peruvian Provinces Under the 'Extreme Risk' Category

Authorities warn that infections have not slowed down while COVID-19 related fatalities have skyrocketed by 43.9 percent in the last weeks.

Peru's Cabinet chief Violeta Bermudez announced the return of 41 provinces, including Lima, to "COVID-19 extreme risk" status due to a steady spike in contagions in these territories.

"Infections have not slowed down and, unfortunately, COVID-19 related deaths have increased by 43.9 percent in the last week," Bermudez said.

Besides a curfew extending from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. from Monday to Friday and 24 hours on Sundays, restrictions in extreme risk zones include capacity reductions in supermarkets, pharmacies, and commercial establishments.

Restrictions will be in place from April 19 to May 9, and evaluations on provincial COVID-19 risk levels will be conducted every three weeks.



Person sleeps next to empty oxygen tanks while waiting for a refill near Lima, Peru.



Relatives of coronavirus patients are desperate for oxygen to keep their loved ones alive during a fierce second wave of the pandemic in Peru.



Chachapoyas, Abancay, Jaen, Cusco, Callao, Tambopata, Moyobamba are among the provicies to strenghten the health emergency protocols.

As of Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 8,030 COVID-19 cases and 55,812 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic in this Andean country.

President Francisco Sagasti presented a new vaccination plan to allow mass immunization of adults over 80 years in 22 districts. It will begin on April 16.