Peru Lifts Restrictions As New Vaccination Phase Begins

This country will also start the vaccination of people with Down syndrome and those undergoing hemodialysis treatment.

Peru's authorities on Sunday informed that they will ease health measures in Lima and Callao due to the gradual decrease of COVID-19 cases and the start of a new phase of the vaccination campaign.

"As of Monday, we will resume the public transport operation and the opening of businesses," Council of Ministers President Violeta Bermudez explained and added that the curfew will run from 21h00 to 4h00 local time per day.

On Sundays, people will be allowed to leave their homes at night, although they will not be able to use private vehicles. This week, Peru will also start the vaccination of people with Down syndrome and those undergoing hemodialysis treatment.

"We will progressively expand protection for those at risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19," Bermudez said.

#Peru Covid-19 cases soar in Peru just days after the elections. The confinement measures had been suspended to carry out the electoral campaign and the April 11 presidential election in a country of 33 million people where voting is compulsory. pic.twitter.com/SquoztvnvJ — MV English (@MV_Eng) April 20, 2021

The progress of the immunization campaign "will allow reunions with family and friends, and will permit the resumption of daily activities and the country's economy to be reactivated," the official explained.

To date, Peru has purchased over 60 million COVID-19 vaccines and it intends to immunize its entire adult population. Over 1.7 million out of 1.8 million infected citizens have recovered from the disease.

Currently, Peru reports 13,980 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Over 2,000 are admitted to intensive care units (ICU).