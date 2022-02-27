Peruvian President Calls to Activate OAS Democratic Charter

President Castillo's statements come after businesswoman Karelim Lopez, who is currently under investigation for participating in alleged acts of corruption, pointed out the existence of a criminal organization led by the Peruvian president.

This Saturday, the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, demanded through his Twitter account that the Inter-American Democratic Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS) be activated in view of the risk of a coup d'état against the “Government of the People”.



Llamo a la comunidad internacional y al pueblo peruano para activar la Carta Democrática Interamericana y permanecer atentos contra cualquier intento desestabilizador y de golpe en el país, perpetrado por quienes aún no aceptan su derrota y atentan contra la ciudadanía. (4/4) — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) February 26, 2022

I call on the international community and the Peruvian people to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter and remain vigilant against any destabilization and coup attempt in the country, perpetrated by those who still do not accept their defeat and attempt against the citizens.

"A series of speculations are circulating in the corporate press with the objective of attacking democracy. The same people who conspired against the previous presidents, want to do it now against the Government of the people", denounced the President.

"Mrs. Karelim López has provided the Prosecutor's Office with statements without legal support or coherence with the truth that threaten the ethics and transparency of the procedures of any investigation," said Castillo, cataloging López's actions as "anti-democratic political maneuvers" that seek to destabilize the country.



Pedro Castillo, 52 years old, became president of Peru in June of this year after obtaining 50.12 % of the votes in the last federal elections, beating his rival Keiko Fujimori.