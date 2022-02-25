Peru: President Castillo to Formalize over 100,000 Properties

"The goal is to turn Peru into a country of hard-working, honest landowners," the Leftist President said.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo launched a Mass Titling Plan in order to formalize over 100,000 properties this year in Puente Piedra, giving thus legal guarantees and development opportunities for many families.

During the delivery of 3,567 property titles in Lima city, Castillo indicated that his administration will provide families with the opportunity to access credit, legally make improvements to their property, inherit their assets to their children, and overcome poverty.

"The goal is to turn Peru into a country of hard-working, honest landowners," the Leftist President said, adding that property titles provide families with legal security to set up a business and get ahead.

He stressed that the delivery of property titles is an act of justice and a recognition of a constitutional right. Castillo also emphasized that the State has the responsibility to generate services such as drinking water and electricity.

Presidente @PedroCastilloTe: "El Plan Titulación Masiva para todo el país abrirá grandes oportunidades. Las familias tendrán seguridad jurídica, accederán a préstamos y mejorarán su calidad de vida. La meta del Gobierno es formalizar 100 000 predios para el 2022". pic.twitter.com/J3vXyKNKGT — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) February 25, 2022

President Pedro Castillo: "The Mass Titling Plan for the entire country will open up great opportunities. Families will have legal security, access loans and improve their quality of life. The Government's goal is to formalize 100,000 properties by 2022."

Castillo stressed that his administration is committed to eliminating those corrupt practices through which authorities and construction companies try to obtain "abusive tolls" from ordinary citizens.

He called on the mayors to manage with transparency the resources allocated to the land titling project, since it will allow the construction of new schools and hospitals.

Of the 3,567 property titles delivered on Friday morning, 377 titles correspond to urban facilities such as police stations and schools in the Puente Piedra municipality, where over 14,000 Peruvians will be direct beneficiaries.