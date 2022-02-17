Peru Welcomes Saudia Arabia’s FA Minister

On Thursday, the Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced his Saudi Arabia counterpart, will visit the country.

Cesar Landa Arroyo, Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that his counterpart from Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, will visit the South American country on Thursday.

Via Twitter, the government agency disclosed that this was the first visit of the Saudi minister to Peru at a bilateral level.

The statement noted that this first visit would help the strengthening coordination aimed to host the First Political Consultation Mechanism during mid-2022.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Ministry underlined that the relations would include discussing investment opportunities in Peru in infrastructure, agro-exports, and the energy sector.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met with foreign ministers and high-ranking officials on his recent visits to Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Since March 19, 1986, both countries established diplomatic relations, with the Embassy of Peru in Saudi Arabia starting to operate on June 1, 2012, as well as the Saudi Embassy in Peru, located in Lima on June 27, 2013.

Last November, bilateral trade amounted to $164.78 million, with the Saudi Arabian part importing more than 85 percent of its food from Peru. Negotiations have been held aimed at a general cooperation agreement, an air services agreement, and another in the area of disaster risk management.