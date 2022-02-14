Peru: Repsol Must Restore Sea Conditions Prior to Oil Spill

The Peruvian Environment Minister, Modesto Montoya, said on Monday that the Repsol Oil company must restore sea conditions existent before the oil spill.

During an interview with Peru Radio Programmes (RPP), the Minister highlighted that even though the cleaning of the crude oil is a complex process, the company must be the one who deals with the matter, because of its responsibility with the events.

The Minister noted that the clean-up of the beaches is moving slowly; according to experts in this sector, Repsol has not removed the white foam in areas like the islands where guano birds are found. Such foam is the result of the contact between the oil and the water.

He followed by expressing his gratitude to volunteers from universities and disclosed that the clean-up of beaches had been completed to 70 percent, despite the contamination of the seabed remaining, aspects which have to be evaluated.

El Pais: "UN estimates that crude oil spill in Peru will affect the country's coast for at least 6 years."https://t.co/kMNzVFEax8 — Patrick Barnard (@PimentoThree) February 14, 2022

It is estimated that about 2 000 barrels of oil have been already removed from the coast, but the Spanish company Repsol spill is equivalent to around 11 000 barrels. Montoya made emphasis that crude oil has reached other remote places.