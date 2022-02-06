Peru: the Right Gets the Resignation of Another Prime Minister

"Right-wing lawmakers must understand there is no guerrilla war in politics. Law rules and they must recognize the electoral victory of those who govern," Hector Valer said.

Just four days after taking the oath, Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer presented his resignation on Saturday due to a smear campaign backed by far-right lawmakers, who accused him of family aggression.

"I accepted the post to promote the much-needed political, legal, and economic stability in our country. I have failed in this task, but I withdraw with the assurance that other politicians will continue to fight social injustice in Peru," Valer stated, recalling that the accusations against him are unfounded and politically motivated.

"The right-wing lawmakers must understand that there is no guerrilla war in politics. Law rules, and they must recognize the electoral victory of those who govern, just as we recognize that the right-wing parties govern in Congress," Valer stressed and called on President Pedro Castillo's supporters to remain united in the face of attempts to promote political chaos.

Valer assured that Castillo wants to promote a welfare state in favor of the Peruvian people, for which he is willing to make concessions. "The president knows he must build bridges and remove obstacles: this is his main objective at this time," he pointed out.

Valer, a lawyer specializing in criminal law, took his post as Prime Minister to replace Mirtha Vasquez, who resigned on Feb. 1 after former Interior Minister Avelino Guillen’s dismissal.

The resignation of Guillen stemmed from Castillo’s indifference about his request for dismissal to the former Commander of the National Police (PNP), Javier Gallardo, whom Guillen accused of prompting unjust replacements and promotions within the PNP.

“Guillen never informed me or the Council of Ministers about such facts,” Castillo argued, stressing that communication is fundamental to achieving political agreements.