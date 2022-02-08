Peru: New Minister Cabinet To Be Sworn in Coming Hours

Peru's President, Pedro Castillo, disclosed on Tuesday that a new Cabinet would be sworn in the coming hours.

"We are going to swear in the new Ministerial Cabinet today in the next hours," Castillo said. During the swearing-in ceremony of the new board of directors of the National Assembly of Regional Governors (ANGR), he made the announcement.

The Peruvian President noted the importance of looking at the regions and decentralizing public resources during the session. Castillo called on regional governors to join efforts with the Government on the matter.

"Tomorrow, we will have our first session of the Council of Ministers with the new Cabinet, and we want the regional governors' agenda to be debated and discussed (…)," the mandatory exposed.

���� Pressure is���� growing in Peru for President Castillo to resign. The president would announce this week his new cabinet, the fourth in six months that he has been in charge #chile #mostshared https://t.co/PzDV6ZYPbi — Imminent Global News (@imminent_news) February 7, 2022

President Castillo convened a meeting in the Government Palace aimed at reviewing the problems that their jurisdictions are going through, including the paralysis of development projects due to litigation.

The head of state highlighted his administration as the result of a democratic act, just like regional governors grouped at the ANGR.