APEC Forum in 2024 To Be Held in Peru

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Peru was officialized as the country to hold the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2024.

On Thursday, the Peruvian Foreign Affairs Ministry disclosed that the country had been officially selected as the economy that will hold the Presidency of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2024.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as current APEC chairman, released the announcement. The Peruvian Government agency considers this foreign policy achievement a clear opportunity for the country to consolidate its international projection across the world's most innovative, dynamic, and fastest-growing region.

This event will allow Peru to be a destination for investment and tourism, contributing to the post-pandemic economic recovery process. APEC 2024 will gather leaders, ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, senior officials, academics, experts, and business leaders from economies throughout the year, including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Korea, and Canada.

The 2024 Presidency will be an opportunity for Peru to evaluate issues of collective interest for the forum, with a positive effect on the national agenda as the APEC is an international space of great relevance for economic and technical cooperation, as well as for the promotion of measures that facilitate trade and investment.

��The Prime Minister of Thailand issued a statement on #APEC2022 and its upcoming first cluster of meetings to begin the year’s agenda. He also announced that the United States will host APEC in 2023 and Peru will host in 2024. Click on to read more. — APEC Secretariat (@APEC) February 10, 2022

The transition from informal economic agents to the formal economy, women's economic empowerment, small and medium-sized enterprises, innovation and digitalization, environmental sustainability, anti-corruption, and food security, among others, are the topics that the event will offer to address.

APEC granted Peru US$2.8 million to finance 36 projects in areas linked to health, science, and technology, SMEs, innovation, food security, tourism, transportation, among others, from 2016 through 2021.