Pedro Castillo, President of Peru, attended the first session of the new Ministerial Cabinet led by the recent sworn-in Prime Minister Anibal Torres.

The session was celebrated in the Government Palace, located in Lima. The meeting gathered the main priorities and guidelines of the ministerial agenda.

Earlier, President Castillo met with regional governors grouped at the National Assembly of Regional Governors (ANGR).

The session had as its purpose to program the agenda according to the regions' demands and promote effective decentralization in the country.

Anibal Torres was sworn in as Prime Minister of Peru last Tuesday, succeeding the former Minister Hector Valer.

The new Minister expressed his willingness to support and accomplish tasks aimed at the population's needs.