Peru: OAS Statement Will Lead to International Cooperation

Last Wednesday, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) released a statement on its concerns over the oil spill in Peru. The Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Cesar Landa recently decreed that the statement would deepen international and Government cooperation aimed to solve the disaster.

The statement disclosed the organization's concerns over the serious environmental, economic, and social consequences of the oil spill. It expressed as well its solidarity and support to the Peruvian Government on the environmental tragedy.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry focuses not only on foreign policy but also on domestic events such as the oil spill; therefore, it has promoted the OAS Declaration that affects international collaboration," he explained on Thursday night to TvPeru.

Minister Landa noted that there are other forms of international cooperation besides to make a diagnosis of what happened, "but also to assess and evaluate the consequences of remediation (…). I believe that international cooperation can be deepened to contribute to the Government that is interested in solving this problem efficiently and quickly," he highlighted.

"The valuation of the damage will correspond to a line of investigation and prosecution that corresponds in such cases," he exposed further.

"The OAS made very clear the dramatic situation that occurred; it is up to the agencies and governments in charge of this case to solve it efficiently, promptly, and with a focus on the affected residents, because this is not only an environmental issue that is harmful to our ecosystem but there are also families affected," Landa said.