Peru: President and Pedro Castillo Discuss Transfer of Power

The president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, and the elected president, Pedro Castillo, met on Wednesday to analyze the transfer process, a week before the change of powers in the South American country.

The Presidency of Peru, on its Twitter social network account, reported that Sagasti received the president-elect "to discuss the transfer process and other issues of national interest."

The agency indicated that the meeting was also attended by the president of the Council of Ministers, Violeta Bermudez, and the first vice-president-elect, Dina Boluarte.

The outgoing head of state, interviewed hours later by a local media, described the meeting with Castillo as "cordial."

El mandatario @FSagasti recibió al presidente electo, @PedroCastilloTe, para dialogar sobre el proceso de transferencia y otros temas de interés nacional. En la reunión también participa la titular de la @pcmperu, @VBermudezV; y la primera vicepresidenta electa, @DinaErcilia. pic.twitter.com/jIjQWiod8f — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) July 21, 2021

"We discussed various general issues. We explained the transfer process called 'Transfer with Transparency,'" said Sagasti.

Castillo, winner of the Peruvian presidency in the second round held on June 6, commented on his Twitter account that he met with Sagasti at the Government Palace, "to discuss the transfer process and various issues of national affairs."

Castillo, a leftist primary school teacher, will be sworn in as Peru's head of state for the period 2021-2026, on July 28.