Leftist Teacher Castillo Wins Peru's Presidential Elections

On Tuesday, Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) concluded the counting of all votes cast in the June 6 elections. Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo obtained 50.12 percent of the votes and Popular Force candidate Keiko Fujimori obtained 49.87 percent of the polls.

In absolute terms, leftist professor Castillo received 8,835,579 votes and maintains a difference of 44,058 votes over far-right politician Fujimori, who garnered the support of 8,791,521 voters.

Over 18.8 million Peruvians cast their vote in the country and abroad. In that number, the electoral authorities counted 17.6 million valid votes, over one million invalid votes, and 121,477 blank votes.

Although the ONPE has already completed its work showing that Castillo is the candidate with the highest number of votes, the National Jury of Elections (JNE) has not yet officially proclaimed who is the president-elect.

The daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori continues to demand that the Jury annul votes to prevent Castillo from becoming president.

The Peru right wing has been stalling and removing thousands of votes in the hope of overturning the election for the most part a coup ! i would say Fujimori is a fascist and if she gets into power there wont be anymore elections in Peru..the right wing hates democracy. https://t.co/nqxq38Nucm — Joe Smith SDK (@JoeSmithSDK) June 15, 2021

Notwithstanding the above, the Free Peru candidate addressed his supporters to thank them for the vigils held in front of the electoral headquarters.

"The Peruvian people have raised their heads to say democratically that we are going to save this homeland," Castillo said.

"Tonight should not only be a night of joy and jubilation but also of great responsibility. We have to be cool because today begins the real battle to end the great inequalities".

Peru's virtual president-elect called on the electoral authorities not to postpone the official announcement of his victory and to respect the will of the people.