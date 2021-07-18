    • Live
Peru to Officially Declare Pedro Castillo as the New President

  • Pedro Castillo (C) makes statements during a demonstration in Lima, Peru, Jun. 26, 2021.

    Pedro Castillo (C) makes statements during a demonstration in Lima, Peru, Jun. 26, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 18 July 2021
Opinion

Electoral authorities concluded an electoral review in which the leftist candidate maintained a lead of 44,058 votes over his rival Keiko Fujimori.

The National Jury of Elections (JNE) is set to confirm leftist Pedro Castillo as Peru's new President after rejecting all the electoral complaints filed by right-wing Popular Force (FP) candidate Keiko Fujimori. 

JNE advisor Alexandra Marallano explained that the official announcement might take place on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

The decision comes after the JNE reported the conclusion of an electoral review in 60 Special Electoral Juries, where Castillo received 8,835,579 votes, a difference of 44,058 votes over Fujimori. 

In the June 6 presidential runoff, Castillo took the lead but his official nomination was delayed due to vote challenges presented by the FP right-wing candidate. 

Castillo seeks to approve a new constitution to conduct a reform plan which comprehends improving public services and boosting the State's role in the economy. 

Since the election runoff, he has held meetings with lawmakers, politicians from other parties, and his supporters to reaffirm his electoral promises. 

"We will advance safely within the democratic channel to put an end to the historical discrimination suffered by our Andean, Amazonian, Afro-descendant peoples and our populations vulnerable to sexist, classist, and racist violence," Castillo tweeted.

