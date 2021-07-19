Pedro Castillo Officially Declared President of Peru

Castillo was proclaimed president-elect of Peru a month and a half after winning over far right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Peru's National Elections Jury announced on Monday the official results of the 2021 presidential elections, declaring Pedro Castillo as President of Peru.

The Peru Libre party won with 8 836 380 votes, at least 50.1 percent of the votes, and Fuerza Popular, the party of candidate Keiko Fujimori, reached 8 792 117 which represents 49.8 of the total valid votes.

¡Gracias pueblo peruano por este histórico triunfo! Ha llegado el momento de llamar a todos los sectores de la sociedad para construir unidos, en este Bicentenario, un Perú inclusivo, un Perú justo, un Perú Libre. Sin discriminación y por los derechos y todos y todas. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JmMdT9miaY — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) July 20, 2021

"Thank you Peruvian people for this historic triumph! The time has come to call on all sectors of society to build together, in this Bicentennial, an inclusive Peru, a just Peru, a Free Peru. Without discrimination and for the rights and all."

Castillo was proclaimed president-elect of Peru a month and a half after the elections he won over far right-winger Keiko Fujimori, who delayed his nomination with more than a thousand challenges in which she denounced an alleged "fraud" without any reliable evidence.

After declaring unfounded the last legal appeals presented by Fujimori, the National Jury of Elections (JNE) endorsed the results of the June 6 vote, where Castillo obtained 50.12% of the valid votes, a narrow victory by only 44,263 votes ahead of Fujimori.

From central Colon Avenue, Castillo pledged to put the Peruvian people first and work toward unity, progress, and justice for the country. Moreover, Castillo asked his opponent Fujimori to contribute to the process of national unity.