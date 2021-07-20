Venezuela Celebrates People's Victory of Pedro Castillo in Peru

On behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza celebrated the success of the historic election held on June 6 in Peru, in which Professor Pedro Castillo was elected by the democratic will of the people as the new President.

Through an Official Communiqué published on the social network Twitter, Foreign Minister Arreaza said: "His election is a sign of the unbending democratic will of the Peruvian people."

In the document, he points out that the massive participation of the population is an action in defense of popular sovereignty. "The humble, the men and women of the countryside, the teachers, the working classes, the youth, the native peoples, have decided to be protagonists (...) towards a new horizon of hope, justice, and equality."

The text underlines that the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, congratulates his elected Peruvian counterpart and his party Perú Libre, wishing them much wisdom when assuming the direction of the destiny of their brother country.

On June 6 of this year, Professor Castillo of the Peru Libre party won the second round of elections with 50.12 % of the votes, while his opponent, Keiko Fujimori, obtained 49.87 % of the votes.

However, Castillo was not recognized by the organization led by Keiko, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, who presented several challenges to the electoral process, as well as called for mobilizations that ended in confrontations and aggressions on the part of the candidate's supporters.