Peru: Keiko Says She Will Recognize Results of Peru Elections

Peruvian right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori announced this Monday that she will recognize the results of the presidential runoff that pitted her against leftist Pedro Castillo on June 6, which will be proclaimed in the next few hours by the National Jury of Elections (JNE).

"Today I announce that fulfilling my commitments assumed with all Peruvians... I am going to recognize the results, because it is what the law and the Constitution that I have sworn to defend," said Fujimori during a press conference.

The candidate stated that she will accept the official proclamation even though, in her opinion, it is "illegitimate" because they have "discovered something that is already unobjectionable: Peru Libre (Castillo's party) has stolen thousands of votes from us on election day".

Fujimori made this statement shortly after the JNE confirmed that this week it will proclaim and deliver credentials to the next president of Peru, who according to the official count will be Castillo after winning by a little more than 44,000 votes.