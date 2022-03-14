Peru: President Thanks CELAC’s Support for Governance

On Saturday, CELAC expressed "its concern for the institutional situation" in Peru and emphasized "the need to respect the democratic order and the popular will expressed in favor of President Pedro Castillo seven months ago."

Peruvian President, Pedro Castillo, appreciates the support of CELAC in favor of governance and respect for the popular mandate, in the face of another impeachment motion.

Castillo, who has been in power since July 28, expressed his gratitude to his counterpart from Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, who currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"Our region lives in democracy and should remain so", said the Peruvian head of state, who will face this week the decision of the Congress on a motion of vacancy or impeachment presented by several opposition groups.

In another tweet, Castillo confirmed that he will go next Tuesday to his country's Congress to address a message to the plenary, a day after the Legislative will decide whether to debate an impeachment motion against him.

The impeachment motion was filed by several right-wing benches, following allegations of alleged corruption, as well as the appointment of officials who do not meet the requirements for the position.