Peru: Labor Minister Indicts Congress President Of Conspiracy

"We are trying to reach agreements with right-wing senators, but that does not mean we will stop acting in the face of illegal actions," Minister Chavez highlighted.

On Tuesday, Peru’s Labor Minister Betssy Chavez filed a constitutional complaint against Congress President Maria Alva, whom she accused of sedition and criminal organization for leading far-right lawmakers’ attempts to remove President Pedro Castillo from office.

"Alva's acts are malicious and are typified in criminal law," Chavez said, stressing that the Castillo administration had no previous knowledge of the complaint since she filed it as a legislator.

Nevertheless, Chavez pointed out that there is no contradiction between her initiative and the dialogue prompted by the Executive branch with lawmakers, most of whom belong to the opposition.

"As ministers, we are trying to reach agreements with these politicians, but that does not mean that we will stop acting in the face of illegal actions," she highlighted and recalled that the Congress’ Sub-Commission on Constitutional Accusations will have to assess her complaint so that it could be voted in the plenary assembly.

On Feb. 9, Alva secretly met nine far-right lawmakers to exchange views on which Constitutional article should they amended to give an appearance of legality to the removal of President Castillo. Chavez forcibly rejected such an initiative, arguing that Peruvian politicians and officers should stop promoting political-motivated attacks to seek consensus and ensure governance. “This feat will not be easy to achieve, but we will not rest until we manage to do so since it will be the only way to perform our functions,” the Minister stated.