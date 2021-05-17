Peru: Leftist Candidate Keeps Lead Before Presidential Runoff

Castillo enjoys the highest level of preference in rural areas while the right-wing candidate Fujimori keeps her electoral stronghold in Lima.

The Free Peru (PL) presidential candidate Pedro Castillo continues to lead the polls ahead of June 6 runoff elections, in which he will face Popular Force (FP) candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo received 51.1 percent of the votes in a poll carried out by consulting company IPSOS. He also obtained 36.5 percent of voting intentions in a study released by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, conservative politician Fujimori appears in second place with 48.9 percent of preferences according to IPSOS or 29.6 percent of voting intentions according to IEP.

Castillo enjoys the highest level of preference in rural areas while Fujimori maintains her electoral stronghold in Lima, where she obtained 38.4 percent of the votes and Castillo 25 percent.

Peru's Pedro Castillo dancing an Andean zapateadito.



This music & dance is seen as low class & uncouth in the big cities. Castillo is one the millions who've been told, for centuries, that their culture is trash. Now that's changing. pic.twitter.com/06YaXus4Ad — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) April 28, 2021

Castillo and Fujimori will dispute the presidency post for the 2021-2026 period after coming in first and second place in the April 11 elections.

On Friday, a survey conducted by private company Datum also indicated that the leftist candidate had a slight advantage of between 3 and 2 percentage points over Fujimori.

After polling 1,202 people from May 13 to 14, IPSOS revealed that 14.7 percent of Peruvians still did not determine their vote.