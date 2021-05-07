    • Live
School Teacher Leads Voting Intentions In Peruvian Elections

    Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, Lima, Peru. | Photo: Twitter/ @Agencia_Andina

Published 7 May 2021
The pollster Datum International holds that Pedro Castillo could receive 41 percent of the votes in the upcoming presidential runoff.

The Peru Libre Party's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo continues as the frontrunner in voting intentions for the runoff elections scheduled for June 6.

According to Datum International (DI), Castillo could receive 41 percent of the votes, while Popular Force (FP) candidate Keiko Fujimori would get 36 percent.

The school teacher is a favorite in all regions except in Lima, where the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori has 48 percent of voting intention.

"Only 11 percent of the people surveyed said they would leave the ballot blank and 12 percent of those polled said they were undecided," DI said.

This company interviewed 1,203 citizens between the ages of 18 and 70. The study was conducted nationwide in urban and rural areas in selected homes.

In the last poll carried out on April 30, Castillo got 43 percent of the vote intention while Fujimori received 34 percent.

On Wednesday, Castillo signed a political agreement with the New Peru-Together for Peru coalition to "close the way to authoritarian and corrupt forces," he said, alluding to Fujimori.

Peru Elections Presidential candidates Political crisis

Pedro Castillo Keiko Fujimori

Proceso - EFE - Agencia Andina
by teleSUR/ age-JF
