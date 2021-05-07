School Teacher Leads Voting Intentions In Peruvian Elections

The pollster Datum International holds that Pedro Castillo could receive 41 percent of the votes in the upcoming presidential runoff.

The Peru Libre Party's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo continues as the frontrunner in voting intentions for the runoff elections scheduled for June 6.

According to Datum International (DI), Castillo could receive 41 percent of the votes, while Popular Force (FP) candidate Keiko Fujimori would get 36 percent.

The school teacher is a favorite in all regions except in Lima, where the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori has 48 percent of voting intention.

"Only 11 percent of the people surveyed said they would leave the ballot blank and 12 percent of those polled said they were undecided," DI said.



Pedro Castillo just won 50% higher vote total than any other candidate in Peru’s presidential election. He doesnt have a Wiki page, a website, or even a Twitter handle. He rose to prominence not as a talking head but by leading the ‘17 teachers strikes.



Food for thought comrades pic.twitter.com/sUqkLSWMZZ — ashok (@broseph_stalin) April 12, 2021

This company interviewed 1,203 citizens between the ages of 18 and 70. The study was conducted nationwide in urban and rural areas in selected homes. In the last poll carried out on April 30, Castillo got 43 percent of the vote intention while Fujimori received 34 percent. On Wednesday, Castillo signed a political agreement with the New Peru-Together for Peru coalition to "close the way to authoritarian and corrupt forces," he said, alluding to Fujimori.