School Teacher Leads Voting Intentions In Peruvian Elections

According to Datum International (DI), Castillo could receive 41 percent of the votes, while Popular Force (FP) candidate Keiko Fujimori would get 36 percent.
The school teacher is a favorite in all regions except in Lima, where the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori has 48 percent of voting intention.
"Only 11 percent of the people surveyed said they would leave the ballot blank and 12 percent of those polled said they were undecided," DI said.
Pedro Castillo just won 50% higher vote total than any other candidate in Peru’s presidential election. He doesnt have a Wiki page, a website, or even a Twitter handle. He rose to prominence not as a talking head but by leading the ‘17 teachers strikes.