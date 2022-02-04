Peru and Brazil Sign Agreements to Expand Amazon Cooperation

Among the declarations made by Presidents Castillo and Bolsonaro is the commitment to strengthen the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization.

During an official visit to Porto Velho City on Thursday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo signed several cooperation agreements with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

Given the importance of the Amazonian region for both nations, they agreed on policies for the promotion of regional integration through land infrastructures. Among the policy proposals is, for example, the road interconnection between the cities of Yurimaguas, Iquitos, and Manaus, a project that would allow Brazil to access the Pacific Ocean.

Besides agreeing on actions to boost foreign investment, Castillo and Bolsonaro promised to foster telemedicine and increase the training of medical staff, which are two actions that will contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

In terms of security, the two presidents also promised to strengthen the control of arms and drug trafficking through the Amazon basin.

Here is what “mild” #Omicron looks like in Brazil����—the steepest rate of ⬆️ surge in cases & #COVID19 deaths in over a year.



��@jairbolsonaro should maybe solve his country’s suffering instead of Twitter blocking an epidemiologist begging him to save lives.



HT @DrWilliamKu pic.twitter.com/axqV4pKH5f — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 4, 2022

Among the declarations made by both leaders is the commitment to strengthen the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), an intergovernmental organization in which Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela also take part.

Bolsonaro promised to provide Peru with technologically advanced and reliable weapons. However, no further details on this proposal were provided.

Finally, the Peruvian diplomacy indicated that the Brazilian President would have promised to visit Peru next June.