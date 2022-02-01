Peru: Clean-up of Polluted Coast Continues After Oil Spill

After the oil spill in Peru, the Armed forces deployed troops as support for cleaning the beaches along the Lima coast.

Peru has around 436 troops of the Armed Forces deployed all over the Lima coast to support the cleaning up of the beaches contaminated after the oil spill last January 15 in the Ventanilla sea area.

After being provided with all the required equipment for personal protection, 100 members of the Army's First Multipurpose Brigade were sent to Hondable Beach in Santa Rosa district and to Chacra y Mar Beach in the district of Aucallama in Huaral province aimed to support the cleaning.

The Navy deployed 202 troops of the Infantry and Coast Guard units all along Pocitos Beach in the district of Ancon. To support the beach cleaning near the Peruvian Air Force's Sea Survival School (Esmar) located in Ancon, the Air Force assigned 134 troops.



The General Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guard (Dicapi) of the Peruvian Navy is leading the coordination of removing oil waste by the military personnel deployed on the beaches, which were provided with the appropriate personal protection equipment, cleaning tools, and geomembranes for completing the task.

In Ventanilla district's sea was reported an oil spill on January 15. According to the Repsol company statements, the oils spill resulted from the strong waves recorded along the Peruvian coast following the eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga in Oceania.

It is estimated that the spilled oil in the sea was superior to 10 000 barrels of oil.

The contamination has spread all over the Ventanilla's coast, reaching Ancon and Chancay, where a negative impact on marine flora and fauna was registered.