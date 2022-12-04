Peru Holds Elections for Governors in Nine Provinces

The second round is being held in Amazonas, Cajamarca, Callao, Cusco, Lambayeque, Lima, Moquegua, Pasco and Piura.

Almost seven million voters are eligible to participate this Sunday in the election of governors and vice governors in nine regions of the country: Amazonas, Cajamarca, Callao, Cusco, Lambayeque, Lima provinces, Moquegua, Pasco and Piura.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) informed that the first polling station for the development of the second regional election, in nine regions of the country, was installed at 04H27 hours, in the district of Carampoma, province of Huarochirí (Lima).

The second round of the regional elections is being held because none of the candidates in the race reached more than 30% of the valid votes in their region.

Today, December 4, more than 6 million voters will elect their governors and deputy governors in 9 regions of the country. For the day, 23,578 polling stations will be set up in 3,468 polling places.

On election day, 9 governors and 9 vice-governors will be elected, which is why the ONPE distributed, between November 17 and 26, the electoral material to the Decentralized Offices of Electoral Processes (ODPE) located in the interior of the country.

The deployment of electoral material for voting in Callao took place on Friday, December 2.

Those responsible for the electoral entities and members of the National Police were asked to be alert so that the vote count is carried out normally, respecting the electoral rules and safeguarding the popular election of the new authorities, in strict compliance and defense of democracy.

For this second round, the recommended voting schedule is maintained, for the sake of order and to avoid contagion of Covid-19 due to the increase of cases in the last weeks.

Thus, it is possible to go in staggered schedules, according to the last digit of the DNI identification between 07H00 hours until 17H00.