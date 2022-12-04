Cuba Elects Delegates To Municipal Assemblies in Second Round

As in the previous election, last November 27, polling stations opened their doors at 07H00 local time.

A total of 925 constituencies in Cuba began voting this Sunday in the second round to elect delegates to the municipal assemblies of the People's Power.

After the election day of last Sunday, November 27, 11,502 constituencies in Cuba defined, in the first round, their next delegate, while in 925 the process will be resumed this Sunday, informed the president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez.

As in the previous election, the polling stations opened their doors at 07H00 local time and in order to exercise their right, each voter must come with an identity card or legal document that supports their residence in the locality.

According to the CEN authorities, almost six million Cubans voted on the first day, a figure that represents 68.58% of the electoral roll.

In order to be elected, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one of the total votes and will exercise his mandate, in a non-professional manner, for five years.

In the past elections in 925 precincts, none of the candidates obtained more than 50% in the first round.

The electoral cycle in Cuba began on November 27 with the municipal elections and will culminate with the election of the president in the second half of 2023.