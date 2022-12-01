Peruvian Congress: Push for General Elections Due to the Crisis

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The Constitution Committee of the Peruvian Congress approved on Thursday an opinion to bring forward to 2023 the general elections (Executive and Legislative) as a way out of the political crisis the country is going through.
"With ten votes in favor, the Constitution Committee approved an opinion that proposes the constitutional reform to establish the electoral process General Elections 2023," the parliament said through its Twitter account.