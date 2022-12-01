Fifth Wave of COVID-19 in Peru - MINSA

The confirmation of the fifth wave of Covid-19 comes as cases have increased in 24 of the country's 25 regions over the last three weeks.

On Thursday, Peru's Health Ministry announced the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the country due to the "increase in infections, hospitalized patients and deaths from the disease in recent weeks."

"We are in the scenario of a fifth wave of COVID-19, and we have a contingency plan to face a serious or severe scenario. We expect the population to be responsible and aware to comply with prevention measures," said the Peruvian Health Minister, Kelly Portalatino.

In this regard, the official recommended the correct use of masks in closed or poorly ventilated spaces, handwashing, social distancing, and compliance with the vaccination schedule.

Portalatino also said that the return to the mandatory use of masks would be evaluated in the next two weeks. She also said that it is possible to reinstate the vaccination card with the third and fourth doses for events in closed places.

El #Minsa anunció en una conferencia de prensa que el Perú atraviesa la quinta ola de la #COVID19 debido al incremento de contagios, pacientes hospitalizados y fallecidos por la enfermedad en las últimas semanas. pic.twitter.com/S09VSwy5vk — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) December 1, 2022

The Minsa announced in a press conference that Peru is going through the fifth wave of COVID-19 due to the increase in infections, hospitalized patients and deaths from the disease in recent weeks.

According to the National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control director, César Munayco, "it is estimated that this fifth wave will be of lesser magnitude than the previous ones."

Munayco said that "in addition to a rapid and sustained increase in cases, there is an increase in the number of hospitalized patients," adding that there is also a moderate increase in deaths from the disease.

Amid this scenario, the National Health Council called on the population to follow preventive and protective measures, including using masks, which is currently optional in the country.

It also called for the completion of the corresponding vaccination schedule, especially the fourth dose, with which 23.65 percent of the target adult population has been vaccinated to date.

The regions of Madre de Dios, Puno and Ayacucho have very low vaccination levels, said the general director of Strategic Interventions in Public Health (DGIESP), José Cruz.

According to the director, the first and second doses have been administered at an acceptable level (93.92 percent and 90.18 percent respectively), while 73.54 percent have received the third dose.

