Peru: President Castillo to Face Impeachment Trial on Dec. 7

On Thursday, the Peruvian Congress approved an impeachment process against President Pedro Castillo that will be held on December 7.

The impeachment proceedings were approved with 73 favorable votes, 32 votes against, and 6 abstentions. On this occasion, it was postulated by Edward Malaga, an independent lawmaker who claims that Castillo must be dismissed due to his "permanent moral disability" to continue in the position he assumed on July 28, 2021.

"It is unacceptable for a President to exercise the position amid strong indications of corruption, serious indignity, or moral and ethical questions," he said.

The dismissal of Castillo is seen by Malaga as "the most successful exit" to the political crisis and as the first step for an advance of general elections, which would serve for the rearrangement of "democratic conditions."

Peru's President Pedro Castillo is set to face yet another impeachment trial to respond to accusations of constitutional breaches pic.twitter.com/OY7Dl5cqCL — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 2, 2022

On Tuesday, the impeachment procedure was presented with the support of 67 lawmakers from parties such as Alliance for Progress, Popular Renewal, Avanza Pais, and "We Are Peru.

This is the third impeachment process against Castillo, who avoided a first request for dismissal in Dec. 2021 because the motion was not admitted to processing. Later, in March, a second request was not admitted either since it obtained only 55 votes in favor.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, the dismissal of President Castillo must receive at least the support of 87 out of 130 legislators during a plenary meeting.