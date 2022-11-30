Castillo Does Not Seek to Dissolve the Peruvian Parliament

Premier Chavez remarked that the Executive does not want the closure of Parliament or a presidential vacancy.

On Wednesday, Ministers Council President Betssy Chavez affirmed that the administration of President Pedro Castillo will not request a "vote of confidence" from the Peruvian parliament.

On a previous occasion, the former Premier Anibal Torres requested a vote of confidence. His request, however, was rejected by the lawmakers and led to his resignation.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Republic can close Parliament in the event that the plenary session denies him a vote of confidence on two consecutive occasions.

Since the Castillo administration has already made a first request, it would only need to make a second request and wait for its rejection to activate the dissolution of Parliament.

⚠️ Pedro Castillo: Los 67 congresistas que firmaron la tercera moción de vacancia presidencial



Firmas son principalmente de Acción Popular, APP, Fuerza Popular, Avanza País, Renovación Popular y algunos de Somos Perú.



✍️ Wilber Huacasi [@whuacasi]https://t.co/w75Q3VZ5HW — Política y Economía La República (@Politica_LR) November 29, 2022

The tweet reads, "Pedro Castillo: 67 lawmakers who signed the third presidential vacancy motion. The signatures are mainly from the Popular Action, APP, Popular Force, the Country Advances, Popular Renewal, and 'We Are Peru' parties."

Chavez remarked that the Executive does not want the closure of Parliament or a presidential vacancy. This statement was made after opposition lawmakers on Tuesday filed a new motion to remove Castillo due to "permanent moral incapacity."

The Ministers Council president sent invitations to all the parliamentary benches in an attempt to "build bridges" because "dialogue is more than ever today. Tensions must be lowered."

Free Peru spokesman Flavio Cruz said that his party's lawmakers will evaluate whether to accept the invitation because they no longer consider themselves a pro-government group.

"We have assumed our political responsibility for having brought Castillo to the Presidency," Cruz said, adding that Free Peru lawmakers now feel betrayed because "the Executive kicked the table of democracy" by raising the possibility of dissolving Parliament.