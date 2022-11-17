Peru: Congress Processes Corruption Complaint Against Castillo

The Peruvian president considers that this complaint represents the beginning of a new type of coup d'état.

On Wednesday, Peruvian Parliament's Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations admitted for processing the constitutional complaint that the Prosecutor's Office filed against President Pedro Castillo.

The decision to admit the complaint for "crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling, and collusion" was adopted with thirteen votes in favor and eight votes against.

The complaint entered an evidentiary stage in which the accused can be summoned to exercise his defense before the working group issues a final report. Subsequently, the complaint could go to the Permanent Commission as a prelude to the vote in the plenary session of Congress.

Castillo considers this complaint represents the beginning of a "new type of coup d'état" since the Peruvian Constitution establishes that the president of the republic can only be accused of four specific cases, among which are treason against the country or impeding elections.

Desafiando al orden jurídico y constitucional, la derecha aprobó el Informe de Calificación de la Denuncia Constitucional 307, contra Pedro Castillo; admitiéndola. La derecha no se da cuenta que su agresividad la lleva a su autodestrucción. @Cutivalu @larepublica_pe @exitosape pic.twitter.com/nD3my4U3QB — Margot Palacios (@MargotPalaciosH) November 17, 2022

The tweet reads, "Defying the legal and constitutional order, the right wing approved the Qualification Report of the Constitutional Complaint 307 against Pedro Castillo. The right wing does not realize that its aggressiveness leads to its self-destruction."

Crimes of corruption or common crimes, however, are not among the constitutional causes to judge the president.

A different perspective is maintained by Attorney General Patricia Benavides who defends the complaint arguing article 30 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Once the process is approved, the complaint will go through a multi-stage process, which could take about three months to reach the plenary session, if it proceeds.