Peru: PM Asks Citizens To Defend President’s Permanence

Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres said those who elected Pedro Castillo as President must "defend the will of the people, defend our vote, defend sovereign power."

His comments came during a meeting wit with elected authorities and he said there is an interest in removing Castillo "at any cost."

"Understand it well, they want to remove the President of the Republic at any cost, through constitutional accusation, suspension of the presidency or presidential vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity or demanding his resignation," Torres said.

In this context, the Prime Minister said it is an obligation for "all Peruvians or at least for the majority of Peruvians who elected Pedro Castillo as President: to defend the will of the people, to defend our vote, to defend the sovereign power and this must be defended at any cost, at any price and even with our own life."

Torres called on Peruvians to act in the face of the interests of "a small and very powerful sector that has control of the press" and wants "to put an end to the rule of law in Peru."

Hay que entender que el pueblo con su voto puso al presidente Pedro Castillo. pic.twitter.com/Cmm9DwqGhF — Consejo de Ministros (@pcmperu) November 11, 2022

They want to remove the president at all costs, but it must be understood that the people elected President Castillo. So they do not want to remove only the president, but the people, because they do not tolerate that the people are exercising power. Our obligation is to defend the will of the people, to defend our vote at any cost, even with our own lives.

Speaking about National Prosecutor Patricia Benavides, the Prime Minister said, "What is happening is that the justice system has been taken over by the White Collars that she protects, by the drug traffickers that she protects."

"Any institution, any person can review the curriculum of the prosecutor of the Nation and the curriculum of the one who speaks to determine who should be prosecuted, and not only that, but who should be in jail and should not be free."

An appeal filed by President Pedro Castillo seeking to annul all the proceedings initiated against him was admitted yesterday by the Judiciary. The hearing to evaluate it was scheduled for March 6, 2023.