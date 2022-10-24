Peruvian Health Minister Dismissed After Scandal

A journalistic investigation revealed that Jorge Lopez gave cash to six officials to be deposited in a bank account of his ex-partner.

On Sunday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo dismissed Health Minister Jorge Lopez, whom the press accuses of buying an apartment with money deposited by officials of his institution.

"In order to demonstrate absolute transparency in my administration, I decided to terminate his functions. I reiterate my commitment to continue working for the country," Castillo tweeted after the broadcast of the Punto Final program, in which data against Lopez was presented.

The journalistic investigation revealed that the former health minister had delivered envelopes with US$2,250 in cash to six officials to be deposited in a bank account owned by Dervy Apaza, his ex-partner and mother of his two daughters.

With that money and with the money from the sale of a tomograph, she bought an apartment in Lima, transferring money from her bank account.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo "pointed out that the right-wing first accused him of being a communist, then called him a terrorist, and are now promoting a strategy focused on destroying his image."@peoplesdispatch #Peru #OAShttps://t.co/FuLxr9OjyN — Anthony Gutiérrez (@mexiwriter) October 21, 2022

Lopez told Punto Final journalists that he gave US$25,000 to trusted officials to be deposited in Apaza's account as part of a family agreement, arguing that he did not know why the officials had made the deposits in parts.

Lopez assumed the Health Ministry last April and after his dismissal Castillo will have to name the fourth holder of that portfolio in what goes on in his administration.

Since coming to the presidency in July 2021, Castillo has been permanently sabotaged by the right-wing opposition, which has managed to generate instability in his cabinet through the entry of over 70 ministers, most of whom were dismissed shortly after taking office.