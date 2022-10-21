Peruvian President Castillo Hopes to Overcome the Crisis

"Peruvians no longer support political confrontations. Neither the politicization of justice. Nor the judicialization of politics," he said.

On Thursday, President Pedro Castillo celebrated the resolution approved by the Organization of American States (OAS) to send a delegation to Peru and analyze its political crisis.

Previously, he requested the application of the Inter-American Democratic Charter in light of the possibility of a soft coup. This request was accepted by the multilateral organization in a special session held in Washington.

The OAS members adopted by acclamation the resolution "supporting the preservation of democratic institutions and representative democracy in Peru." This statement shows "the solidarity and support" of the OAS to Castillo, said Prime Minister Anibal Torres.

Meanwhile, the OAS resolution was downplayed by the Congress president Jose Williams, who stressed that the OAS's actions will not affect the proceedings against Castillo that are underway in the Parliament and the Judiciary.



In case you have fallen for these character assassination tactics, which were emulated in the Anglo media like New York Times and Guardian, here is a breakdown on all 26 frivolous lawfare charges against Lula and why each one was reversed or dismissed. https://t.co/aTEcyMhfVL — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) October 20, 2022

This far-right lawmaker even tried to prevent a favorable OAS decision for Castillo by sending a letter to the OAS Permanent Council in which he argued that the Peruvian president was seeking to "misinform" that multilateral institution.

On Thursday night, Castillo welcomed the OAS decision, emphasizing that the application of the Inter-American Charter will allow "to ensure the independence and autonomy of the powers of the State, as well as respect for the legitimate exercise of power and the government elected by the people."

"Peruvians no longer support political confrontations. Neither the politicization of justice. Nor the judicialization of politics. We must all initiate a dialogue for a national, democratic, and social commitment that stabilizes democracy," he pointed out.