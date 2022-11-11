Peru: Supporters of President Castillo March Against Congress

The citizens also called for the drafting of a new constitution and the resignation of Attorney General Patricia Benavides.

On Thursday, thousands of Peruvians took to the streets of Lima to protest against Congress, which has been sabotaging and plotting against the administration of President Pedro Castillo.

Carrying national flags and posters with phrases in support of the leftist president, citizens from all over the country converged on the capital city to demand governability in the midst of a political situation marked by tensions between the Executive and Legislative branches.

"We've come a long way to support our president because they don't let him work. The lawmakers don't know how to respect him," said Maritza Aguilar, a woman who was at the "Seizure of Lima" march.

"Idle rats, go home," "We demand that Congress be closed," "This force supports Castillo," and "Always stand up, never on your knees," were some of the phrases that citizens intoned as they advanced with address to Congress.



��#ATENCIÓN | El representante de la Central Única Nacional de #RondasCampesinas del Perú (Cunarc-P), Marino Flores, llegó a la marcha Toma de Lima luego de que el lunes se reuniera con el presidente Castillo en Palacio. En una reunión previa pidió el cierre del Congreso. pic.twitter.com/jMo3NuJKQS — Vigilante (@VigilantePer) November 10, 2022

The tweet reads, "Marino Flores, the spokesperson of the National Central of Peruvian Peasant Patrols (Cunarc-P), arrived at the 'Seizure of Lima' march after meeting with President Castillo at the Palace on Monday. In a previous meeting, he asked for the closure of Congress."

The march started at the San Martin square and headed towards Congress, which was surrounded by bars and a large police deployment.

The citizens also called for the drafting of a new constitution and the resignation of Attorney General Patricia Benavides, who is investigating Castillo in a case of alleged corruption.

The social organizations supporting the Peruvian President denounced that the far-right opposition is attempting a "soft coup" through a plot involving journalists and judges, who seek to remove Castillo from office.