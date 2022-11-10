Peru: Judiciary Admits President Castillo’s Appeal

The appeal action requesting the suspension of the accusations against Peru's President Pedro Castillo was admitted for processing by the Judiciary.

The action was filed by attorney Ananías Narro Culque last month with the signature of the President against the Congress of the Republic. It seeks to annul all proceedings initiated against Castillo.

The First Constitutional Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima admitted the appeal filed in mid-October by Ananías Narro, who is not part of Castillo's legal defense.

On that occasion, the appeal action was rejected by the First Specialized Constitutional Court of Lima because it was not within its jurisdiction. This time, a hearing to evaluate it was scheduled for March 6, 2023.

The document requests the suspension of the constitutional accusations presented against President Pedro Castillo, as well as the nullity of the third vacancy process due to permanent moral incapacity.

First Constitutional Chamber admits amparo action filed by President Pedro Castillo against Congress and schedules single hearing for March 6.

Furthermore, the action requests the Parliament to "refrain from exercising political control in an arbitrary, disproportionate and unconstitutional manner."

This is linked to the constitutional accusation that the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, previously filed before Congress against the President for alleged crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion.