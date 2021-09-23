Peru: Congress Asks for Details on the Castillo-Maduro Meeting

In an attempt to generate public opinion contrary to President Castillo, the Peruvian right-wing parties criticized the meeting with the Boliviarian leader.

On Wednesday, the Peruvian Congress requested the appearance of Foreign Affairs Minister Oscar Maurtua to provide details on the meeting that President Pedro Castillo held with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

The Congress Foreign Affairs Committee President Ernesto Bustamante announced that Maurtua's appearance would take place on Sept. 28. The opposition has already received an official document confirming the Minister's presentation.

The unscheduled meeting between Castillo and Maduro took place last Saturday in Mexico during the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In an attempt to generate public opinion contrary to Castillo, the Peruvian right-wing parties criticized the meeting with the Boliviarian leader arguing that it had not been previously announced.

In front of the OAS this morning combatting the Peruvian right wing forces in DC and in support of Pedro Castillo. pic.twitter.com/GCWWGJnaF8 — Claudia Jones School for Political Education (@ClaudiaJonesEdu) September 20, 2021

Since almost one million Venezuelans live in Peru, both Presidents discussed possible solutions to their current migratory situation. On Monday, Maduro confirmed it during a televised conference in which he reviewed his participation in the CELAC Summit. "We have over 42,000 Venezuelans registered to return from Peru. We agreed that the governments of Peru and Venezuela will coordinate a plan to facilitate their return to their homeland... We will seek the support of UNHCR and other international organizations to carry out this plan,” he said. The Boliviarian president also stressed that he discussed potential purchases of Peruvian agricultural and industrial products, which could be beneficial for the Venezuelan economy.