    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Peru

Peru: Abimael Guzman, Historic Leader of the Shining Path, Dies

  • The leader of the Shining Path Abimael Guzman has died in prison. He is responsible for the death of 60,000 people between 1970 at 1992.

    The leader of the Shining Path Abimael Guzman has died in prison. He is responsible for the death of 60,000 people between 1970 at 1992. | Photo: Twitter/@AlixMihay

Published 11 September 2021
Opinion

Guzman was serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison.

The historic leader of the Shining Path, Abimael Guzman, died Saturday at the age of 86 in Peru while serving a life sentence in the maximum security prison of the Callao Naval Base.

RELATED:

Peru: 18 People Reportedly Killed by Shining Path Remnant

The head of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), Susana Silva, announced the news at 06:40 local time.

Also known by the name of "comrade Gonzalo," he died due to a generalized infection at the Naval Hospital, where he was being treated for deterioration in his health.

"The Technical Committee of Cerec informs the following: on Saturday, September 11 at approximately 6:40 a.m. at the Maximum Security Prison of the Callao Naval Base, inmate Abimael Guzman Reynoso died due to complications in his health condition," informed the Peruvian National Penitentiary Institute.

"The head of this prison informed the Technical Committee of Cerec about this event, and the Public Prosecutor's Office has been informed accordingly for the legal proceedings," said the INPE.

Tags

Peru Shining Path National Penitentiary Institute Attorney General's Office Callao Naval Base Maoism

People

Abimael Guzman Susana Silva

teleSUR
by teleSUR/les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.