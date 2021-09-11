Peru: Abimael Guzman, Historic Leader of the Shining Path, Dies

The historic leader of the Shining Path, Abimael Guzman, died Saturday at the age of 86 in Peru while serving a life sentence in the maximum security prison of the Callao Naval Base.

The head of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), Susana Silva, announced the news at 06:40 local time.

Also known by the name of "comrade Gonzalo," he died due to a generalized infection at the Naval Hospital, where he was being treated for deterioration in his health.

Abimael Guzman, leader of Shining Path, is dead. He sent thousands of people to kill and be killed while hiding out in a middle class neighbourhood of Lima. The majority of his victims were indigenous people, countless socialists & trade unionists were also murdered by his cult. — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) September 11, 2021

"The Technical Committee of Cerec informs the following: on Saturday, September 11 at approximately 6:40 a.m. at the Maximum Security Prison of the Callao Naval Base, inmate Abimael Guzman Reynoso died due to complications in his health condition," informed the Peruvian National Penitentiary Institute.

"The head of this prison informed the Technical Committee of Cerec about this event, and the Public Prosecutor's Office has been informed accordingly for the legal proceedings," said the INPE.