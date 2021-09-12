Peru: Wildfire Affects 30 Hectares of Forest in Arequipa

Peruvian authorities have not reported human casualties due to the wildfire, which started at 10:30 in the Los Arenales municipality on Saturday.

Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) reported the destruction of 30 hectares of natural forest after a fire broke out in the Los Arenales municipality located in the Arequipa department.

The Office of Disaster Risk Management (OGRD) reported that personnel from the Police, Fire department's Rescue Units, and residents joined forces to combat and contain the flames.

So far, INDECI has not reported human casualties due to the wildfire, which started at 10:30 on Saturday.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) called on the population to avoid open fires in uncultivated land, adding that fire should not be used to clear fields.

Last month, Peruvian authorities reported 2,056 hectares lost of land in the Cusco region due to uncontrolled fires. Likewise, over 200 hectares of natural pastures, wheat, potato, and other crops were affected under the same conditions in the Pasco region.

The National Forestry and Wildlife Service (Serfor) noted that 1,001 hectares of land were forestry aptitude, 139.9 hectares were destined to rainfed agriculture while 288.9 for pasturing, and 625.4 were protected lands.

In a bid to repair the damage, Agrarian Development and Irrigation Minister Victor Maita announced an ecosystem recovery plan in the affected areas.