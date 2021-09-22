Peru Confirms Extinction of US-Controlled Lima Group

The Peruvian Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the dialogue process between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

On Monday, Peru’s Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) Harold Forsyth confirmed the extinction of the U.S.-controlled Lima Group, which supported destabilization attempts against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

“The Lima Group is not a legally established organization but a mechanism that worked for five years and already served its purpose,” Forsyth stated.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) created this group to bring together far-right governments and support the Venezuelan opposition. Since President Pedro Castillo took office on July 28, however, he assured that Peru would no longer intervene in Venezuela's internal affairs.

The Castillo administration supports the Mexico-hosted dialogue between the Bolivarian governement and the opposition since it will serve to create the conditions for the lifting of the U.S. blockade against Venezuela.

Remarks by @CP_OEA Chair Harold Forsyth at the meeting of the Permanent Council to receive the President of #Peru ���� @PedroCastilloTe pic.twitter.com/8CPH8BzmNi — OAS (@OAS_official) September 20, 2021

Castillo also greeted that Norway sponsored the dialogues, stressing that this country previously mediated the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). On Sept. 17, he began his first official tour abroad in Mexico, where he attended the 6th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and met President Maduro to discuss solutions to migration flows. They agreed to repatriate over 42,000 Venezuelans living in Peru and increase the Bolivarian purchase of Peruvian goods and services.