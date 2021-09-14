Peru: Hearings for Fujimori’s Forced Sterilizations Resume

Between 1996 and 2000, forced sterilizations were applied to thousands of Andean and Amazonian Indigenous women.

On Tuesday, the Peruvian Transitory Supraprovincial Criminal Court for Organized Crime will resume the hearings for the 'Forced Sterilizations' case, which involves ex-dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

Milton Campos, a lawyer for DEMUS, a Peruvian feminist organization, indicated that over 180 elements presented by the Public Prosecutor's Office would demonstrate the existence of sufficient evidence to initiate proceedings against the perpetrators.

The Public Prosecutor's Office presented a formal accusation against Fujimori and his former health ministers Eduardo Yong, Marino Costa Bauer, and Alejandro Aguinaga. Other people implicated in this case include Marino Costa, Segundo Aliaga, Enrique Marroquin, Magda Gonzales, and Ulises Aguilar.

Between 1996 and 2000, forced sterilizations were applied to thousands of Andean and Amazonian Indigenous women who lived in rural and urban low-income areas.

The desperation of the corporate media to demonize the left was so tremendous that they didn't bother to ignore the whole legacy of crimes against humanity committed by the Fujimori dictatorship in an attempt to demonize a trade unionist teacher #PedroCastilloPresidente pic.twitter.com/KntaqKzPE3 — Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) June 7, 2021

Fujimori sterilized at least 270,000 women against their will "as a measure to combat hyperinflation," Mision Verdad outlet recalled, adding that that surgical practice was preceded by promises to offer them dentures, glasses and food.