Peru Libre Mobilizes Referendum to Change the 1993 Constitution

The congressional caucus of the ruling party in Peru presented a bill to call for a popular referendum.

The parliamentary group of the Peru Libre party, of President Pedro Castillo, presented a bill that proposes to call for a popular referendum to change the Political Constitution of 1993.

The initiative of Congressman Wilson Rusbel Quispe Mamani proposes to ask citizens whether a Constituent Assembly should be convened to draft a new Constitution.

It states that in case the Yes option wins, elections must be called to elect the Constituent Assembly when the regional and municipal elections are held in 2022.

The bill establishes that the Constituent Assembly will have the sole purpose of drafting the new Constitution and be dissolved once this task is completed.

@PERU_LIBRE1 sigue organizándose. Hoy nuevo comité en el AHH más grande de Piura: Nueva Esperanza.

El pueblo exige cambios y hacia ellos apuntamos. #AsambleaConstituyente#NuevaConstitución pic.twitter.com/HBot5dibga — Eliany Var (@elianyvar) September 19, 2021

"Peru Libre continues to organize. Today a new committee forms in the largest area in Piura: Nueva Esperanza.

The people demand changes and we are going for them."

The bill's justification states that there is currently a political, economic, social and cultural crisis in Peru and that at the first level, the tensions between the Executive and the Legislative branches generate further instability.

They also point out in the justification that the severe problems of corruption and representativeness of the political forces have generated distrust of the people towards the political institutions, which are the basis of democracy.

Last week, the Minister of Development and Inclusion, Dian Boluarte, acknowledged that the Peru Libre party is collecting signatures to support the call for the referendum, encouraging supporters to embrace the effort.