Free Peru Calls for Removal of the Congress President

She is leading a smear campaign against President Castillo in which extremist and fascist groups are taking part.

Free Peru lawmaker Kelly Portalatino on Sunday filed a motion of censure against Congress President Maria del Carmen Alva, accusing her of creating political instability by promoting a coup against President Pedro Castillo.

"I filed a motion of censure against Alva because of her repudiable, anti-democratic statements asserting that 'The streets ask for a presidential vacancy.' This aims to delegitimize the Executive Branch and justify a coup,” said Portalatino.

The leftist lawmaker warned that the Congress president is leading a smear campaign in which extremist and fascist groups are taking part.

“In these moments of crisis, a cordial, intelligent, and democratic coordination is needed between the Executive Branch and the Congress to achieve laws and public policies that can help the millions of Peruvians who are living in poverty and extreme poverty. The current Congress president, however, does not guarantee that,” Portalatino said.

A coup in the making- The pollsters in Peru did not wait for the 100 days of the government of Professor Pedro Castillo to be fulfilled and 30 days they present figures of "disapproval", setting the stage to carry out an attack against democracy, through the congress. https://t.co/WEvea38TSR — Kenjerakota2 (@kenjerakota2) August 24, 2021

Although Alva denied she is calling for a coup, the Free Peru lawmaker Guillermo Bermejo stressed that her statements have precisely that sense if one considers the actions that the Peruvian far-right has been deploying to obstruct the work of the Castillo administration.

"Without the slightest embarrassment, she says that the streets are asking for a presidential vacancy. No ma'am, the streets ask you to let us rule and make changes. The streets ask the coup plotters disappear," Bermejo tweeted.

He also urged the political opposition not to demand that the ruling party solve "in one month the disaster that 30 years of neoliberalism left" in Peru.