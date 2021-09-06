    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Free Peru Calls for Removal of the Congress President

  • Congress President Maria del Carmen Alva, Lima, Peru, 2021.

    Congress President Maria del Carmen Alva, Lima, Peru, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @Politica_LR

Published 6 September 2021 (3 hours 52 minutes ago)
Opinion

She is leading a smear campaign against President Castillo in which extremist and fascist groups are taking part.

Free Peru lawmaker Kelly Portalatino on Sunday filed a motion of censure against Congress President Maria del Carmen Alva, accusing her of creating political instability by promoting a coup against President Pedro Castillo.

RELATED:

The Peruvian Congress Seeks To Impose Ministers at Will

"I filed a motion of censure against Alva because of her repudiable, anti-democratic statements asserting that 'The streets ask for a presidential vacancy.' This aims to delegitimize the Executive Branch and justify a coup,” said Portalatino.

The leftist lawmaker warned that the Congress president is leading a smear campaign in which extremist and fascist groups are taking part.

“In these moments of crisis, a cordial, intelligent, and democratic coordination is needed between the Executive Branch and the Congress to achieve laws and public policies that can help the millions of Peruvians who are living in poverty and extreme poverty. The current Congress president, however, does not guarantee that,” Portalatino said.

Although Alva denied she is calling for a coup, the Free Peru lawmaker Guillermo Bermejo stressed that her statements have precisely that sense if one considers the actions that the Peruvian far-right has been deploying to obstruct the work of the Castillo administration.

"Without the slightest embarrassment, she says that the streets are asking for a presidential vacancy. No ma'am, the streets ask you to let us rule and make changes. The streets ask the coup plotters disappear," Bermejo tweeted.

He also urged the political opposition not to demand that the ruling party solve "in one month the disaster that 30 years of neoliberalism left" in Peru.

Tags

Peru Right-wing violence Congress Coup Democracy

People

Kelly Portalatino Maria del Carmen Alva Pedro Castillo

Peru Press - Republica
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.