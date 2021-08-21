Peru: President Castillo Appoints New Foreign Affairs Minister

He advanced nothing about his first steps as Foreign Affairs Minister, arguing he must know everything going on before taking any action.

On Friday night, Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Oscar Maurtua swore in before President Pedro Castillo, who appointed him after the resignation of Hector Bejar on Aug. 17.

After the ceremony, Maurtua spoke to the Media and assured all journalists would find the door open at his ministry since he was willing to collaborate to solve the most urgent problems of the South American country.

Besides saying he accepted the post since the proposition came from Castillo's democratic government, Maurtua did not advance anything about his first steps as Foreign Affairs Minister, arguing he must be aware of everything going on before taking any action.

#Peru President Pedro Castillo recalled this Friday that his government will maintain a foreign policy that will respect the principle of non-intervention, in addition to rejecting blockades and unilateral embargoes against countries in the region. pic.twitter.com/1YwhsdTT8R — MV English (@MV_Eng) August 14, 2021

Until his appointment, Maurtua was the President of the Peruvian Society of International Law, a member of the Foreign Affairs Special Committee of Lima Bar Association, and a member of the Presidential Council of the Judiciary.

The minister is a lawyer and experienced diplomat who was ambassador to Canada, Bolivia, Thailand, and Ecuador between 1985 and 2002. Later, from Aug, 2005 to July, 2006, he also served as Foreign Affairs Minister during Alejandro Toledo's administration.

Maurtua has been investigated due to his links to some corruption cases, but nothing has been proved to him so far.