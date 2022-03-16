Pedro Castillo: The State Prioritizes Rescue Efforts in Pataz

Given the landslide of a part of La Esperanza hill in the town of Retamas, province of Pataz, in the north of the country, the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, stated that the rescue of missing citizens is the first priority of his administration at this moment.

The incident occured on the morning of March 15, and since then rescue squads have been making every effort in order to rescue the missing.

In a visit to the area where the incident occurred, the Peruvian President the locals whose houses were affected to accept to be moved to safe areas. Castillo insisted on the need for the inhabitants to move to another place, pointing out that when sites with a high level of danger are occupied, the force of nature cannot be stopped.

In this sense, he said, "I understand the need, but we must organize ourselves since you cannot live at risk. We can build roads, schools, but we must bear in mind that the force of nature comes and devastates us. If there is a place where you can relocate, you can count on the support of the State 100 percent".



The mayor of Pataz, the Regional Government of La Libertad and the Peruvian government are committed to organizing the relocation of the families of the community, who live in a high-risk area near the river, where another landslide like the one that occurred last Tuesday could happen again at any moment, the President said.

At least 15 people are missing after a landslide in Peru buried dozens of homes following heavy rain.



Since 2008, 600,000+ people in Peru have been internally displaced due to natural disasters. Displacements could increase as experts predict more intense rainfall, says the UN. pic.twitter.com/s0KkbGGpJH — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 16, 2022

Rescue actions are being carried out in the affected area, which was inspected in an overflight by the Head of State and the Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, Geiner Alvarado. The Minister of Defense, José Gavidia, who coordinates the actions, arrived in the area last Tuesday and remains in it.

The President revealed that a new Army contingent would join the rescue actions, as already did personnel from the Social Health Insurance (EsSalud). He also praised the hard work carried out by the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) brigades, volunteer firefighters, mining companies, and the Peruvian National Police, who are currently carrying out rescue operations on four fronts.

Pedro Castillo has announced that the Council of Ministers will declare the town of Retamas in an emergency to ensure that the residents receive all the necessary aid.