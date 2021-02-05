Peru Approves Elimination of Parliamentary Immunity

Congress approved with 103 votes in favor, 14 against, and one abstention to eliminate parliamentary immunity.

Peru's Congress Thursday approved the constitutional reform that eliminates parliamentary immunity, thus allowing judicial proceedings against lawmakers who commit common criminal offenses.

The reform modified Article 93 of the current Constitution and it was passed by 103 votes in favor, 14 against, and 1 abstention.

From now on, the Supreme Court will be allowed to prosecute common crimes committed by congressmen in office, not requiring for doing so Congress's approval.

Constitution and Regulations Commission President Luis Valdez highlighted that parliamentary immunity had suffered from "serious and justified moral accusations" due to improper lawmakers' actions.

The reform also permits ordinary criminal courts to try crimes committed by lawmakers before the beginning of their mandate and implies an end of the commission in charge of ruling over parliamentary immunity's withdrawals.

Among the fourteen negative votes, there were eleven from the Popular Force party led by presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori who is under investigation for alleged money laundering in previous electoral campaigns.

"Today is a historic day for Peru, for its institutions and its people...the Congress eliminates parliamentary immunity, sending a clear message to those politicians who are indebted to justice," Valdez said.