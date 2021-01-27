Peru Quarantines 10 Regions to Halt Second Wave of COVID-19

The number of young people with severe COVID-19 symptoms is rising to over 60 percent in this second wave, officials warned.

Peru's President Francisco Sagasti Tuesday informed that ten regions of his country will enter quarantine as of January 31 due to the increase in COVID-19 infections.

The Metropolitan Area, Lima, Callao, Ancash, Pasco, Huanuco, Junin, Huancavelica, Ica, and Apurimac will be confined until February 14.

Sagasti informed on the suspension of inter-provincial transportation to and from these territories. Only vehicles with food supplies will have access to the confined cities.

In the last weeks, the government added 196 new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for the attention of COVID-19 patients in Peru, a country that is on the verge of hospital collapse.

#Peru | Ombudsman's Office warned of a pressing health situation in the cities of Lima and Callao due to the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.https://t.co/vbzRQ2NFD4 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 25, 2021

"In the next 15 days, another 350 ICU beds will be added to the over 1,800 beds there are nationwide," Sagasti explained and informed that 110 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With the support of the private sector, "we are donating to hospitals high-flow respirators and oxygen generating plants produced in the country," he added. Since the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities have reported over 1 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 40,000 deaths. Officials warned that the number of young people with severe symptoms is rising to over 60 percent in this second wave.