News > Peru

An Ex-Soccer Player and a Left-Wing Candidate Lead Poll in Peru

    Several people rest at Miraflores Malecon before the start of a mandatory lockdown, Lima, Peru, Jan. 29, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 1 February 2021 (4 hours 37 minutes ago)
The Institute of Peruvian Studies carried out a survey to determine voting intentions ahead of the presidential elections.

The National Victory Party (NV) candidate George Forsyth and left-wing candidate Veronika Mendoza lead the voting intention ahead of Peru's general elections on Abril 11. 

The Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) polled 1205 people, 13.3 percent of whom selected Forsyth as the favorite candidate, while 8.2 percent voted for Mendoza (Together Peru party).

Popular Action (AP) candidate Yonhy Lescano placed third with 7.1 percent of the votes, followed by Keiko Fujimori (6.7 percent) from Popular Force (FP). 

The fifth position was shared between Go-Ahead Peru (GAP) candidate Hernando de Soto and We can Peru (PP) representative Daniel Urresti with the vote of 5.6 percent of interviewees.

Gaining 4.6 percent of the votes, the center-right Morado Party (PM) candidate Julio Guzman suffered the biggest drop as he was in second place in December.

The Nationalist Party (NP) representative and former President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), the We're Peru (SP) candidate Daniel Salaverry, and Popular renovation (RP) candidate Rafael Lopez were placed in the final positions.

The IEP survey also showed that 22.6 percent of the respondents answered that they did not prefer any of the candidates, 2.5 percent would annul their vote or leave it blank, and 7.5 percent did not answer.

Peru Elections Voting intention

Veronika Mendoza George Forsyth Yonhy Lescano Keiko Fujimori Ollanta Humala Julio Guzman

La Republica - Canal N
by teleSUR/ eh-JF
