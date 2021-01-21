Peru Rules Out Delaying Elections Despite Second COVID-19 Wave

President Sagasti also rejected applying second confinement, as demanded by the country's health workers.

Council of Ministers President Violeta Bermudez Wednesday reported that Peruvian authorities ruled out postponing the elections scheduled for April 11 despite the second wave of contagions affecting the country.

"The difficult situation generated by the pandemic will not prevent the elections from taking place as planned," Bermudez assured, explaining that if the second round of voting is necessary, it will take place on June 6.

President Francisco Sagasti also rejected applying second confinement, as demanded by Peru's Medical Association (CMP) on Tuesday.

"The country needs drastic measures to contain the new COVID-19 outbreak. Hospitals are collapsing due to the lack of Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds and medical oxygen," the CMP warned.

These community health volunteers will help improve health care for their friends, family, and neighbors in the remote Cappi Uros islands of #Peru! #MedicalCare pic.twitter.com/UCeXqnaB6q — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) January 20, 2021

Bermudez assured that the government is in no hurry to take emergency measures. "We could impose confinement in the future if the country's health worsens," she commented. The government's decisions "are a balance between people's health and the country's economy. We cannot take hasty measures," she added. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed 3,406 new cases and 113 deaths. It attributed the increase in contagions to the entry of the British strain.